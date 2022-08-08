Odisha Library Academy celebrates National Librarian’s Day and 7th Annual Day

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Library Academy in collaboration with Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Deemed to be University) Bhubaneswar celebrated National Librarian’s Day and 7th Annual Day of Odisha Library Academy. On this occasion a seminar followed by a panel discussion conducted on the theme “User Engagement in New Normal”. Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, Vice Chancellor, SOA (Deemed to be University) was the chief guest on this occasion. Prof. Mahapatra elaborated the role of Library in the value of education in the society as well as for the mental growth of human beings. Guest of honour of this programme Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Director, ICMR-RMRC, Bhubaneswar appreciated Odisha Library Academy (OLA) and stated that OLA is vibrant like other associations of the country. Dr. Pati has viewed that the significance of reading books can never replace by digital technology. Professor (Dr.) P.K. Nanda, Pro-Vice Chancellor, SOA (Deemed to be University) was also the guest of honour. He opined that Library is a knowledge hub where information is shared and disseminated. Dr. Bijay Kumar Choudhury, retired Professor of Department of Library and Information Science, Sambalpur University and Mr. Gangadhar Kar, retired Librarian of Harekrushna Mahatab State Library were felicitated by Odisha Library Academy this year. Dr. Ashok Krish, Sub-ISU Head, TCS, Chennai presented during the technical session of the seminar and termed Library as a knowledge preserver. He mentioned four transforming ways of user engagement. Dr. Kishore Chandra Satapthy, Chief Librarian, ISI, Kolkata explains the four transforming ways of user engagement such as agility, collaboration, learning space, virtualisation and remarks the librarians should think out of the box. A panel discussion on “User Engagement in New Normal” was conducted. This discussion was moderated by Sri Bijoy Ketan Panda, TCS Bhubaneswar. The topic discussed and deliberated by the following panellists Dr. Satyajit Rath, Principal Scientist, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar; Dr. Srikanta Kanungo, Senior Scientist, ICMR-RMRC; Dr. Pranay Swain, Associate Prof. & Dean, NISER, Bhubaneswar and Dr. Soobhankar Pati, Assistant Prof., IIT Bhubaneswar.

More than 150 participants from different parts of the country participated and contributed to the knowledge economy for the society. Dr. Prangya Das, organising secretary started the programme with the welcome address followed by the presidential speech by Dr. Banamber Sahoo, President of Odisha Library Academy and Smt. Nirupama Mishra coordinated this event. During the valedictory function Dr. P.K. Sahoo, Dean, ITER was the Chief Guest. OLA Vice-President Dr. Kamal Lochan Jena and Organising Secretary Dr. Prangya Das were also graced this function. Seminar Rapporteurs Dr. Manoj Mishra and Dr. Sambhunath Sahoo summarised this programme.