JSP Founder’s Day Celebration: Barbil, Tensa & Kasia Units Pay Homage to Shri O. P. Jindal ji on His 92nd Birth Anniversary

Barbil: The Founder’s Day of Jindal Steel & Power was celebrated at Barbil Pellet plant, Tensa and Kasia Iron Mines of JSP group on 7th August 2022.

All the Unit Heads, senior executives, employees and associates paid homage to the Founder Chairman of the Jindal Group, Shri O. P. Jindal ji, also revered as ‘Bauji’ in Jindal Parivaar, on his 92nd Birth Anniversary by organizing day-long different spiritual & cultural programs and sports events.

The day started at Barbil Pellet Plant with floral tribute to Bauji. Advisor Shri M.V. Subba Rao, Unit Head, Shri Brij Badhadra, other senior executives and their family members joined to perform Puja and Havan organized at the township temple. At night, a mega Award Giving ceremony was organized by the Team Pellet Plant. Besides the JSP employees, senior executives from other industries located in the Joda-Barbil mining region attended the occasion. 16 Wushu players of Keonjkhar District, who brought glory for the State by winning medals in National level sports events were felicitated by JSPL Foundation at Adivasi Vikash Samiti. The event was graced by Padmashree Tulashi Munda, Unit Head, Shri Badhadra and Shri Vargil Lakra, Head CSR. The Founder’s Day was also celebrated at Jindal School, Barbil with pomp and vigour. All the teachers including the Principal, students and their parents participated in the event. Singing and dancing performances were exhibited by the students in the cultural program.

To commemorate the 92nd Founder’s Day, TRB Mines at Tensa organized Shri O. P. Jindal Memorial Football Tournament and a Plantation Drive in its peripheral area. Hon’ble MLA, Bonei, Shri Laxman Munda and the Sub-Collector, Bonei, Shri Suranjan Kumar Sahoo graced the Award Giving ceremony held after the final match along with Shri Pamod Kumar Patra, Unit Head and other village leaders of surrounding Gram Panchayats. In the morning, Jajna & Havan was performed at the township temple in presence of the Unit Head, Shri Patra, all the employees and their family members.

The Iconic Industrialist, Shri O. P. Jindal ji was remembered on his 92nd Birth Anniversary by the employees of Kasia Iron Mine. Shri Ajit Patra, Unit Head along with senior executives, all the workers and family members took part in special Puja and Havan ceremonials performed at the temple in the township.

In his address to the employee on this special occasion, Unit Head of JSP, Barbil, Shri Badhadra said: “The employees of JSP meticulously follow the path laid by our Revered Founder Sri OP Jindal Ji and have always been hardworking and honest in their work for the Company and the Community. Inspired by the values set by Beloved Bauji, our employees turned messiah for the Community during the Pandemic and also delivered a record performance during the Covid period.”