Odisha Krushi Bibhag & Collector and Collector & DM Balasore have revived #Mustard cultivation in four GPs under Simulia block

Krushi Bibhag & Collector and Collector & DM Balasore have revived #Mustard cultivation in four GPs under Simulia block. 2600 acres of mustard & 125 acres of pulses grown with involvement of 1800 farmers & SHGs.

The mustard crop will be part of “One GP, One Product” venture launched by the Collector. WSHG members will set up an oil extraction unit and a subsidized Mini Dal Mill for production & marketing.