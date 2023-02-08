NHPC registers 10% increase in Standalone Profit after Tax for the 9 months ended 31.12.22 & declares interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share for FY 2022-23

NHPC has declared its Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine-months ended 31st December 2022. Standalone Profit after Tax has increased by 10% from Rs. 2978 crore during the nine-months ended 31st December, 2021 to Rs. 3264 crore for nine-months ended 31st December 2022. Consolidated Profit after tax for the nine-months has increased by 6% from Rs. 3056 crore to Rs. 3247 crore.

The Board of Directors has declared interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share for the financial year 2022-23 in the Board Meeting held on 7th February, 2023 as against interim dividend of Rs.1.31 per share for the year 2021-22.