Minister KT Rama Rao unveils Gravton Motors new e-bike ARQ

Hyderabad : Gravton Motors, Hyderabad’s fast growing, startup in the Electric Vehicle (EV) space, has unveiled its new model “ARQ” , e-bike in the presence of Mr K T Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Industries and MA & UD, Govt of Telangana.

Launched at the Hyderabad E Motor Show, HITEX today, the EV ‘ARQ’ is a one of its kind vehicle with a BIONIC design, full helmet boot space and equipped with a swappable battery system.

According to Mr. Parshuram Paka, Founder & CEO of Gravton Motors, “the new e-bike will surely be a game-changer in the EV market”. There are three modes for this vehicle: ECO- 40, City-65 and Sports-110. It can last up to 140 kms with one-time charge. And to top it all there is zero maintenance for the battery, he added.

Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Electronics & Communications and Industries & Commerce Dept. was also present at the unveiling event.

Gravton Motors has recently participated in India’s largest EV rally conducted by the Government of Telangana and enthralled the EV lovers through their exciting bike stunts at People’s Plaza. The rally was also part of Telangana’s E- mobility week program, to promote sustainable living for the future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Parshuram said, “We are also looking forward to introduce more vehicles and promote sustainable mobility and support the revolutionary EV adoption which has begun through this E-Mobility week. We really appreciate the efforts of the minister and State Government for taking this initiative and giving a wonderful opportunity to EV startups like us”.

Gravton Motors unveiled their new model QRX at the Auto-Expo 2023, Delhi. It has also been indigenously designing and developing components, thus making it among the few companies with capability to manufacturing the highest number of components in the country.

Incidentally, the company’s e-bike covered 4,011 kms from Kanyakumari to Khardung La, mountain pass (Ladakh) – K2K Ride in the shortest time without the need for charging. This achievement got it an entry into the Asia Book of Records.