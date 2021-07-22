Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 480 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 480 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,948 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 21st July
New Positive Cases: 1948
In Quarantine: 1120
Local Contacts: 828
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 85
2. Balasore: 98
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 59
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 279
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 34
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 6
12. Jagatsinghpur: 113
13. Jajpur: 115
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 4
16. Kandhamal: 19
17. Kendrapada: 112
18. Keonjhar: 21
19. Khurda: 480
20. Koraput: 7
21. Malkangiri: 24
22. Mayurbhanj: 66
23. Nawarangpur: 9
24. Nayagarh: 88
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 83
27. Rayagada: 18
28. Sambalpur: 25
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 47
31. State Pool: 99
New recoveries: 1943
Cumulative tested: 15357771
Positive: 961934
Recovered: 936950
Active cases: 19623