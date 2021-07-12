Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 322 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 322 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,933 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 11th July New Positive Cases: 1993 In quarantine: 1154 Local contacts: 839 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 58 2. Balasore: 181 3. Bargarh: 19 4. Bhadrak: 86 5. Balangir: 13 6. Boudh: 10 7. Cuttack: 297 8. Deogarh: 5 9. Dhenkanal: 44 10. Gajapati: 5 11. Ganjam: 13 12. Jagatsinghpur: 89 13. Jajpur: 141 14. Jharsuguda: 10 15. Kalahandi: 8 16. Kandhamal: 13 17. Kendrapada: 29 18. Keonjhar: 35 19. Khurda: 322 20. Koraput: 31 21. Malkangiri: 42 22. Mayurbhanj: 110 23. Nawarangpur: 15 24. Nayagarh: 78 25. Nuapada: 6 26. Puri: 144 27. Rayagada: 24 28. Sambalpur: 14 29. Sonepur: 17 30. Sundargarh: 75 31. State Pool: 59 New recoveries: 2824 Cumulative tested: 14641241 Positive: 941745 Recovered: 912463 Active cases: 24567