Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 322 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 322 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,933 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 11th July
New Positive Cases: 1993
In quarantine: 1154
Local contacts: 839
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 58
2. Balasore: 181
3. Bargarh: 19
4. Bhadrak: 86
5. Balangir: 13
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 297
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 44
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 13
12. Jagatsinghpur: 89
13. Jajpur: 141
14. Jharsuguda: 10
15. Kalahandi: 8
16. Kandhamal: 13
17. Kendrapada: 29
18. Keonjhar: 35
19. Khurda: 322
20. Koraput: 31
21. Malkangiri: 42
22. Mayurbhanj: 110
23. Nawarangpur: 15
24. Nayagarh: 78
25. Nuapada: 6
26. Puri: 144
27. Rayagada: 24
28. Sambalpur: 14
29. Sonepur: 17
30. Sundargarh: 75
31. State Pool: 59
New recoveries: 2824
Cumulative tested: 14641241
Positive: 941745
Recovered: 912463
Active cases: 24567