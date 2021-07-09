Odisha: Khurda District reports 590 new Covid19 positive cases in the past 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District reports 590 new Covid19 positive cases in the past 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 2806 new Covid19 positive cases in the past 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 8th July
New Positive Cases: 2806
In quarantine: 1613
Local contacts: 1193
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 102
2. Balasore: 153
3. Bargarh: 33
4. Bhadrak: 83
5. Balangir: 10
6. Boudh: 9
7. Cuttack: 441
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 124
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 19
12. Jagatsinghpur: 119
13. Jajpur: 252
14. Jharsuguda: 10
15. Kalahandi: 25
16. Kandhamal: 17
17. Kendrapada: 57
18. Keonjhar: 72
19. Khurda: 590
20. Koraput: 29
21. Malkangiri: 35
22. Mayurbhanj: 109
23. Nawarangpur: 20
24. Nayagarh: 86
25. Nuapada: 7
26. Puri: 138
27. Rayagada: 30
28. Sambalpur: 26
29. Sonepur: 16
30. Sundargarh: 65
31. State Pool: 119
New recoveries: 2896
Cumulative tested: 14414368
Positive: 935136
Recovered: 903178
Active case: 27429