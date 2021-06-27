Odisha: Khurda District Reports 582 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurda District Reports 582 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,408 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 26th June

New Positive Cases: 3408

In quarantine: 1943

Local contacts: 1465

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 93
  2. Balasore: 251
  3. Bargarh: 24
  4. Bhadrak: 169
  5. Balangir: 22
  6. Boudh: 28
  7. Cuttack: 553
  8. Deogarh: 4
  9. Dhenkanal: 73
  10. Gajapati: 14
  11. Ganjam: 17
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 103
  13. Jajpur: 258
  14. Jharsuguda: 19
  15. Kalahandi: 15
  16. Kandhamal: 19
  17. Kendrapada: 110
  18. Keonjhar: 70
  19. Khurda: 582
  20. Koraput: 76
  21. Malkangiri: 73
  22. Mayurbhanj: 158
  23. Nawarangpur: 43
  24. Nayagarh: 160
  25. Nuapada: 6
  26. Puri: 215
  27. Rayagada: 77
  28. Sambalpur: 28
  29. Sonepur: 16
  30. Sundargarh: 37
  31. State Pool: 95

New recovery: 3682

Cumulative tested: 13554417

Positive: 900470

Recovered: 863824

Active cases: 32706

 

