Odisha: Khordha reports 8 covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 8 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 168 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th Feb
New Positive Cases: 168
Of which 0-18 years: 29
In quarantine: 99
Local contacts: 69
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 2
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 9
7. Dhenkanal: 2
8. Gajapati: 22
9. Ganjam: 1
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 6
12. Jharsuguda: 16
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kendrapada: 10
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 8
17. Koraput: 3
18. Mayurbhanj: 6
19. Nawarangpur: 1
20. Nuapada: 8
21. Puri: 1
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 31
24. Sundargarh: 14
25. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 430
Cumulative tested: 29308260
Positive: 1285206
Recovered: 1273734
Active cases: 2340