Odisha: Khordha reports 8 covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 8 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 168 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th Feb

New Positive Cases: 168

Of which 0-18 years: 29

In quarantine: 99

Local contacts: 69

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 2

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 9

7. Dhenkanal: 2

8. Gajapati: 22

9. Ganjam: 1

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 6

12. Jharsuguda: 16

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kendrapada: 10

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 8

17. Koraput: 3

18. Mayurbhanj: 6

19. Nawarangpur: 1

20. Nuapada: 8

21. Puri: 1

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 31

24. Sundargarh: 14

25. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 430

Cumulative tested: 29308260

Positive: 1285206

Recovered: 1273734

Active cases: 2340