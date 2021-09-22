Odisha: Khordha District Reports 335 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 335 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 734 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 21st September
New Positive Cases: 734
Of which 0-18 years: 101
In quarantine: 424
Local contacts: 310
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Cuttack: 91
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Gajapati: 1
8. Ganjam: 6
9. Jagatsinghpur: 32
10. Jajpur: 29
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 6
14. Keonjhar: 3
15. Khurda: 335
16. Koraput: 4
17. Malkangiri: 2
18. Mayurbhanj: 27
19. Nayagarh: 7
20. Nuapada: 1
21. Puri: 17
22. Rayagada: 4
23. Sambalpur: 7
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 13
26. State Pool: 81
New recoveries: 560
Cumulative tested: 19445652
Positive: 1021950
Recovered: 1008226
Active cases: 5521