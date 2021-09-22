Odisha reports 734 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 734 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1021950. Khordha district registered the Highest of 335 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 91 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 21st September
New Positive Cases: 734
Of which 0-18 years: 101
In quarantine: 424
Local contacts: 310
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Cuttack: 91
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Gajapati: 1
8. Ganjam: 6
9. Jagatsinghpur: 32
10. Jajpur: 29
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 6
14. Keonjhar: 3
15. Khurda: 335
16. Koraput: 4
17. Malkangiri: 2
18. Mayurbhanj: 27
19. Nayagarh: 7
20. Nuapada: 1
21. Puri: 17
22. Rayagada: 4
23. Sambalpur: 7
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 13
26. State Pool: 81
New recoveries: 560
Cumulative tested: 19445652
Positive: 1021950
Recovered: 1008226
Active cases: 5521