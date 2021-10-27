Odisha: Khordha District Reports 296 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 296 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 549 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 26th October
New Positive Cases 549
Of which 0-18 years: 70
In quarantine: 318
Local contacts: 231
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 50
7. Deogarh: 8
8. Dhenkanal: 6
9. Jagatsinghpur: 9
10. Jajpur: 13
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kalahandi: 4
13. Kendrapada: 7
14. Khurda: 296
15. Koraput: 3
16. Mayurbhanj: 13
17. Nayagarh: 10
18. Nuapada: 6
19. Puri: 9
20. Rayagada: 1
21. Sambalpur: 16
22. Sonepur: 1
23. Sundargarh: 7
24. State Pool: 67
New recoveries: 497
Cumulative tested: 21719159
Positive: 1039818
Recovered: 1026774
Active cases: 4673