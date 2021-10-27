Odisha: Khordha District Reports 296 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 296 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 549 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 26th October

New Positive Cases 549

Of which 0-18 years: 70

In quarantine: 318

Local contacts: 231

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 50

7. Deogarh: 8

8. Dhenkanal: 6

9. Jagatsinghpur: 9

10. Jajpur: 13

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 4

13. Kendrapada: 7

14. Khurda: 296

15. Koraput: 3

16. Mayurbhanj: 13

17. Nayagarh: 10

18. Nuapada: 6

19. Puri: 9

20. Rayagada: 1

21. Sambalpur: 16

22. Sonepur: 1

23. Sundargarh: 7

24. State Pool: 67

New recoveries: 497

Cumulative tested: 21719159

Positive: 1039818

Recovered: 1026774

Active cases: 4673