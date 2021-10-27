Odisha reports 549 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 549 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1039818. Khordha district registered the Highest of 296 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 50 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 26th October

New Positive Cases 549

Of which 0-18 years: 70

In quarantine: 318

Local contacts: 231

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 50

7. Deogarh: 8

8. Dhenkanal: 6

9. Jagatsinghpur: 9

10. Jajpur: 13

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 4

13. Kendrapada: 7

14. Khurda: 296

15. Koraput: 3

16. Mayurbhanj: 13

17. Nayagarh: 10

18. Nuapada: 6

19. Puri: 9

20. Rayagada: 1

21. Sambalpur: 16

22. Sonepur: 1

23. Sundargarh: 7

24. State Pool: 67

New recoveries: 497

Cumulative tested: 21719159

Positive: 1039818

Recovered: 1026774

Active cases: 4673