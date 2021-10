New Delhi: India reports 13,451 new COVID19 cases, 14,021 recoveries&585 deaths in last 24 hrs as per Health Ministry. Top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Mizoram with 740 cases.

Case tally: 3,42,15,653

Active cases: 1,62,661 (lowest in 242 days)

Total recoveries: 3,35,97,339

Death toll: 4,55,653

Total Vaccination: 1,03,53,25,577 (55,89,124 y’day)