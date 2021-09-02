Odisha: Khordha District Reports 261 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 261 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 754 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 1st September
New Positive Cases: 754
Of which 0-18 years: 108
In quarantine: 438
Local contacts: 316
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 43
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 110
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 25
12. Jajpur: 28
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kalahandi: 2
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 19
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 261
19. Koraput: 6
20. Malkangiri: 9
21. Mayurbhanj: 23
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 13
24. Nuapada: 7
25. Puri: 28
26. Rayagada: 9
27. Sambalpur: 13
28. Sundargarh: 26
29. State Pool: 59
New recoveries: 666
Cumulative tested: 18200976
Positive: 1009223
Recovered: 993901
Active cases: 7241