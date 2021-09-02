Odisha: Khordha District Reports 261 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 261 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 754 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 1st September

New Positive Cases: 754

Of which 0-18 years: 108

In quarantine: 438

Local contacts: 316

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 43

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 110

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 9

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 25

12. Jajpur: 28

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 2

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 19

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 261

19. Koraput: 6

20. Malkangiri: 9

21. Mayurbhanj: 23

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 13

24. Nuapada: 7

25. Puri: 28

26. Rayagada: 9

27. Sambalpur: 13

28. Sundargarh: 26

29. State Pool: 59

New recoveries: 666

Cumulative tested: 18200976

Positive: 1009223

Recovered: 993901

Active cases: 7241