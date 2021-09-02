Odisha reports 754 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 754 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1009223. Khordha district registered the Highest of 261 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 110 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 1st September
New Positive Cases: 754
Of which 0-18 years: 108
In quarantine: 438
Local contacts: 316
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 43
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 110
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 25
12. Jajpur: 28
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kalahandi: 2
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 19
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 261
19. Koraput: 6
20. Malkangiri: 9
21. Mayurbhanj: 23
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 13
24. Nuapada: 7
25. Puri: 28
26. Rayagada: 9
27. Sambalpur: 13
28. Sundargarh: 26
29. State Pool: 59
New recoveries: 666
Cumulative tested: 18200976
Positive: 1009223
Recovered: 993901
Active cases: 7241