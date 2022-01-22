Odisha: Khordha District Reports 2528 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 2528 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 8845 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 21st Jan
New Positive Cases: 8845
Of which 0-18 years: 927
In quarantine: 5128
Local contacts: 3717
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 160
2. Balasore: 290
3. Bargarh: 141
4. Bhadrak: 117
5. Balangir: 232
6. Boudh: 93
7. Cuttack: 628
8. Deogarh: 55
9. Dhenkanal: 100
10. Gajapati: 92
11. Ganjam: 53
12. Jagatsinghpur: 180
13. Jajpur: 209
14. Jharsuguda: 144
15. Kalahandi: 239
16. Kandhamal: 109
17. Kendrapada: 92
18. Keonjhar: 110
19. Khurda: 2528
20. Koraput: 203
21. Malkangiri: 50
22. Mayurbhanj: 152
23. Nawarangpur: 187
24. Nayagarh: 194
25. Nuapada: 205
26. Puri: 165
27. Rayagada: 221
28. Sambalpur: 181
29. Sonepur: 207
30. Sundargarh: 1001
31. State Pool: 507
New recoveries: 10390
Cumulative tested: 27059365
Positive: 1196140
Recovered: 1099423
Active cases: 88150