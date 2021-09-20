Odisha: Khordha District Reports 197 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 197 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 510 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 19th September

New Positive Cases 510

Of which 0-18 years: 79

In quarantine: 297

Local contacts: 213 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bhadrak: 9

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 78

7. Gajapati: 7

8. Ganjam: 12

9. Jagatsinghpur: 22

10. Jajpur: 22

11. Jharsuguda: 8

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kandhamal: 4

14. Kendrapada: 7

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 197

17. Koraput: 3

18. Malkangiri: 4

19. Mayurbhanj: 14

20. Nayagarh: 1

21. Puri: 20

22. Rayagada: 3

23. Sambalpur: 9

24. Sundargarh: 3

25. State Pool: 47

New recoveries: 746

Cumulative tested: 19319191

Positive: 1020754

Recovered: 1007066

Active cases: 5494