Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 78 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 78 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 510 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
New Positive Cases 510
Of which 0-18 years: 79
In quarantine: 297
Local contacts: 213 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 33
3. Bhadrak: 9
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 78
7. Gajapati: 7
8. Ganjam: 12
9. Jagatsinghpur: 22
10. Jajpur: 22
11. Jharsuguda: 8
12. Kalahandi: 1
13. Kandhamal: 4
14. Kendrapada: 7
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 197
17. Koraput: 3
18. Malkangiri: 4
19. Mayurbhanj: 14
20. Nayagarh: 1
21. Puri: 20
22. Rayagada: 3
23. Sambalpur: 9
24. Sundargarh: 3
25. State Pool: 47
New recoveries: 746
Cumulative tested: 19319191
Positive: 1020754
Recovered: 1007066
Active cases: 5494