Odisha: Khordha district reports 152 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 152 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 316 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 31st October
New Positive Cases: 316
Of which 0-18 years: 51
In quarantine: 186
Local contacts: 130
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Balangir: 10
4. Cuttack: 32
5. Dhenkanal: 4
6. Gajapati: 1
7. Ganjam: 4
8. Jagatsinghpur: 4
9. Jajpur: 9
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 8
14. Khurda: 152
15. Malkangiri: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 28
17. Nayagarh: 3
18. Puri: 2
19. Rayagada: 1
20. Sambalpur: 7
21. Sonepur: 1
22. Sundargarh: 6
23. State Pool: 35
New recoveries: 450
Cumulative tested: 22057994
Positive: 1041773
Recovered: 1029147
Active cases: 4237