Odisha: Khordha district reports 152 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 152 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 316 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 31st October

New Positive Cases: 316

Of which 0-18 years: 51

In quarantine: 186

Local contacts: 130

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Balangir: 10

4. Cuttack: 32

5. Dhenkanal: 4

6. Gajapati: 1

7. Ganjam: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 4

9. Jajpur: 9

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 8

14. Khurda: 152

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 28

17. Nayagarh: 3

18. Puri: 2

19. Rayagada: 1

20. Sambalpur: 7

21. Sonepur: 1

22. Sundargarh: 6

23. State Pool: 35

New recoveries: 450

Cumulative tested: 22057994

Positive: 1041773

Recovered: 1029147

Active cases: 4237