Odisha: Khordha District Reports 1430 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 1430 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 5901 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 26th Jan
New Positive Cases: 5901
Of which 0-18 years: 739
In quarantine: 3419
Local contacts: 2482
State currently has 70327 active cases
1. Angul: 93
2. Balasore: 300
3. Bargarh: 102
4. Bhadrak: 96
5. Balangir: 184
6. Boudh: 78
7. Cuttack: 402
8. Deogarh: 89
9. Dhenkanal: 73
10. Gajapati: 69
11. Ganjam: 95
12. Jagatsinghpur: 82
13. Jajpur: 191
14. Jharsuguda: 63
15. Kalahandi: 168
16. Kandhamal: 86
17. Kendrapada: 144
18. Keonjhar: 128
19. Khurda: 1430
20. Koraput: 64
21. Malkangiri: 55
22. Mayurbhanj: 149
23. Nawarangpur: 113
24. Nayagarh: 180
25. Nuapada: 189
26. Puri: 117
27. Rayagada: 101
28. Sambalpur: 138
29. Sonepur: 86
30. Sundargarh: 545
31. State Pool: 291
New recoveries: 10078
Cumulative tested: 27382124
Positive: 1231169
Recovered: 1152239
Active cases: 70327