Odisha: Khordha District Reports 1430 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 1430 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 5901 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 26th Jan

New Positive Cases: 5901

Of which 0-18 years: 739

In quarantine: 3419

Local contacts: 2482

State currently has 70327 active cases

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 93

2. Balasore: 300

3. Bargarh: 102

4. Bhadrak: 96

5. Balangir: 184

6. Boudh: 78

7. Cuttack: 402

8. Deogarh: 89

9. Dhenkanal: 73

10. Gajapati: 69

11. Ganjam: 95

12. Jagatsinghpur: 82

13. Jajpur: 191

14. Jharsuguda: 63

15. Kalahandi: 168

16. Kandhamal: 86

17. Kendrapada: 144

18. Keonjhar: 128

19. Khurda: 1430

20. Koraput: 64

21. Malkangiri: 55

22. Mayurbhanj: 149

23. Nawarangpur: 113

24. Nayagarh: 180

25. Nuapada: 189

26. Puri: 117

27. Rayagada: 101

28. Sambalpur: 138

29. Sonepur: 86

30. Sundargarh: 545

31. State Pool: 291

New recoveries: 10078

Cumulative tested: 27382124

Positive: 1231169

Recovered: 1152239

Active cases: 70327