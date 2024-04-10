Odisha Khajuri Guda (Gajapati Date palm jaggery)granted GI Tag

Bhubaneswar: Geographical Indication granted for ” Khajuri Kuda (Date Palm Jaggery) ” Gajapati District isabout 300 Kms away from State Capital Bhubaneswar. The Date palm trees are abundantly available in hillsides of theGajapati district. Khajuri Kuda made by the SouraTribals of cottage industry is developed under Odisha RajyaTalgurSamabayaSangha Ltd (ORTSS),Govt of Odisha Enterprise and about thousands of tribal people are engaged in production of Date palm Jaggery. Members of 9 nos. of Primary Talgur Cooperative Societies of Gajapati District which are affiliated to ORTSS Ltd (Apex Society) with total membership of about 1500 nos are engaged in production of khajuri guda. Khajuri Kuda GI Application No: 690 has been filed on June 12, 2020 by the then Dr. P. Karthigeyan, IPR Expert, from CTTC, MSME-IPFC, Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India. He is currently the Deputy Manager, NLC-Ministry of Coal, Govt of India and former Research scientist, I.I.T Madras. Dr. P. Karthigeyan said ,”Date Palm Jaggery is a natural sweetener obtained from sweet juice (neera) of the Date Palm trees which is grown in natural climate.

Gajapati Date palm Jaggery is prepared in solid square moulded form (called Patali gur), but a small quantity are also prepared in liquid syrup forms (called Rub gur). Gajapati Date palm Jaggeryis prepared in trapezoidal form called Pataligur. This jaggery is produced in traditional method and its purely organic in nature as no natural or synthetic colouring agents and artificial sweetening agents are added in this jaggery. The colour of Date Palm Jaggery is dark brown in nature. It has a unique taste and flavour. Samples of Date Palm JaggeryJaggery were tested in Central Govt laboratories to ascertain and establish the scientific and technical nature thereby yielding its Uniqueness. This jaggery is delicious and supplements the iron and vitamin deficiency.It also has a high and numerous medicinal value and used in preparation of Ayurvedic medicines for curing asthma, gastric disorders, cough etc.This jaggery is also used by the diabetic patients as it contains less sugar percent than sugar cane jaggery, crystal sugar and other sweetener agents. This Jaggery is rich in vitamins and natural minerals and also more nutritive than other sweeteners”.. Dr. P. Karthigeyan said, the unique scientific and technical characteristics of the date palm jaggery with respect to other sugarcane jaggery as it possess sucrose contents 65.1-74.8% and reducing sugar of 13.3%. The total ash is 3.68-4.7% within the permitted limit of max.6.0% and carbohydrates is 87.1% as per test results of different samples of date palm jaggery from central govt laboratories.

Dr. P. Karthigeyan said, the GI tag has been granted based on the comparison with other jaggeries with respect to their uniqueness from their scientific and technical aspects. The Grant of GI will help the govt to protect the interest of tribals, enhance their livelihood, employment, boost the export and import and strengthens the economy . Dr. P. Karthigeyan said, this is his second GI facilitation after Kandhamal Haladi as He had already successfully facilitated Geographical Indication Grant for Kandhamal turmeric App no. 610 (odisha state) in the year 2019 which was rewarded National IP Award by Piyush Goel, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Delhi in 2022 under Agriculture category, Dr P Karthigeyan added. Any state/ district interested in availing Geographical Indication tag can contact Dr P. Karthigeyan (GI Advocate No : 57, GI Registry, Govt of India) , Phone: 8917645142 / 9003522986, he said.