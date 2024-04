New Delhi: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from his post as minister and also from Aam Aadmi Party. After Resigning from the AAP party, Raaj Kumar Anand said, “The party has become embroiled in corruption, now I cannot stay in this party.”

“From the Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the country will change once the politics changes. The politics hasn’t changed but the politician has changed,” says AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand after resigning as Delhi Minister.