President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Homoeopathy Symposium on World Homoeopathy Day

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a two-day Homoeopathy Symposium, organized by Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, in New Delhi today (April 10, 2024) on the occasion of the World Homoeopathy Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Homoeopathy has been adopted in many countries as a simple and accessible treatment method. All over the world, many institutions at international, national and local levels have been promoting Homoeopathy. She appreciated the Ministry of AYUSH, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, National Commission for Homoeopathy, National Institute of Homoeopathy and all such institutions of the Central Government for their contribution in the promotion of Homoeopathy in India.

The President said that the importance of research is continuously increasing in the 21st century. Therefore, the theme of this Symposium ‘Empowering Research, Enhancing Proficiency’ is very relevant. She emphasized that research and proficiency will play an important role in further increasing the acceptance and popularity of Homoeopathy.

The President said that many people share such experiences of a person who was disappointed after being treated with various methods and benefited from the miracle of Homoeopathy. But, such experiences can be recognized in the scientific community only when presented with facts and analysis. Such factual analysis done on a large scale is called Authentic Medical Research. Encouraging scientific rigor will further increase people’s confidence in this medical system.

The President said that only healthy people create a healthy society. A healthy nation is built on the foundation of a healthy society. She expressed that all healthcare professionals will make invaluable contribution in building a healthy, prosperous and developed India.