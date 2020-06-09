Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 2 new #COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, tally at 45

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 2 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the District reached at 45.

It should be noted that 146 new cases including 19 local cases in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state reached at 3140. Total active cases in the state 1136.

District-wise details of freshly reported Positive Cases

1. Jagatsinghpur : 8

2. Keonjhar: 2

3. Cuttack: 2

4. Malkangiri: 1

5. Khordha: 19

6. Nayagarh: 3

7. Jajpur: 1

8. Mayurbhanj: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Kalahandi: 3

11. Kandhamal: 2

12. Ganjam: 18

13. Deogarh: 5

14. Bolangir: 1

15. Sundargarh: 7

16. Kendrapada: 2

17. Balasore: 7

18. NDRF/ODRAF returned from WB Amphan duty: 61

