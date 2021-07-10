Odisha: Kendrapada District Reports 196 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Kendrapada District Reports 196 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,334 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 9th July
New Positive Cases: 2334
In quarantine: 1342
Local contacts: 992
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 64
2. Balasore: 164
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 121
5. Balangir: 6
6. Boudh: 13
7. Cuttack: 371
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 34
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 6
12. Jagatsinghpur: 101
13. Jajpur: 179
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 9
16. Kandhamal: 29
17. Kendrapada: 196
18. Keonjhar: 51
19. Khurda: 380
20. Koraput: 19
21. Malkangiri: 13
25. Nuapada: 3
26. Puri: 106
27. Rayagada: 38
28. Sambalpur: 21
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 87
31. State Pool: 76
New recoveries: 3341
Cumulative tested: 14490021
Positive: 937470
Recovered: 906519
Active cases: 26364