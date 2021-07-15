Odisha: Kendrapada District Reports 132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Kendrapada District Reports 132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,110 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 14th July
New Positive Cases : 2110
In Quarantine: 1213
Local Contacts: 897 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 46
2. Balasore: 168
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Bhadrak: 79
5. Balangir: 13
6. Boudh: 16
7. Cuttack: 323
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 35
10. Gajapati: 11
11. Ganjam: 16
12. Jagatsinghpur: 67
13. Jajpur: 92
14. Jharsuguda: 10
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 12
17. Kendrapada: 132
18. Keonjhar: 66
19. Khurda: 458
20. Koraput: 19
21. Malkangiri: 22
22. Mayurbhanj: 99
23. Nawarangpur: 10
24. Nayagarh: 74
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 113
27. Rayagada: 29
28. Sambalpur: 19
29. Sonepur: 4
30. Sundargarh: 62
31. State Pool: 87
New Recoveries: 2605
Cumulative Tested: 14845260
Positive: 947859
Recovered: 920646
Active cases: 22299