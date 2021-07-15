Odisha: Kendrapada District Reports 132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Kendrapada District Reports 132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,110 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 14th July New Positive Cases : 2110 In Quarantine: 1213 Local Contacts: 897 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 46 2. Balasore: 168 3. Bargarh: 14 4. Bhadrak: 79 5. Balangir: 13 6. Boudh: 16 7. Cuttack: 323 8. Deogarh: 5 9. Dhenkanal: 35 10. Gajapati: 11 11. Ganjam: 16 12. Jagatsinghpur: 67 13. Jajpur: 92 14. Jharsuguda: 10 15. Kalahandi: 7 16. Kandhamal: 12 17. Kendrapada: 132 18. Keonjhar: 66 19. Khurda: 458 20. Koraput: 19 21. Malkangiri: 22 22. Mayurbhanj: 99 23. Nawarangpur: 10 24. Nayagarh: 74 25. Nuapada: 2 26. Puri: 113 27. Rayagada: 29 28. Sambalpur: 19 29. Sonepur: 4 30. Sundargarh: 62 31. State Pool: 87 New Recoveries: 2605 Cumulative Tested: 14845260 Positive: 947859 Recovered: 920646 Active cases: 22299