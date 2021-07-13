Odisha: Kendrapada District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Kendrapada District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,930 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 12th July
New Positive Cases: 1930
In quarantine: 1117
Local contacts: 813
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 50
2. Balasore: 134
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Bhadrak: 98
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 220
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 62
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 17
12. Jagatsinghpur: 75
13. Jajpur: 125
14. Jharsuguda: 16
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 27
17. Kendrapada: 123
18. Keonjhar: 48
19. Khurda: 431
20. Koraput: 14
21. Malkangiri: 28
22. Mayurbhanj: 98
23. Nawarangpur: 5
24. Nayagarh: 58
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 27
27. Rayagada: 38
28. Sambalpur: 25
29. Sonepur: 5
30. Sundargarh: 94
31. State Pool: 75
New recoveries: 2937
Cumulative tested: 14703651
Positive: 943675
Recovered: 915400
Active cases: 23492