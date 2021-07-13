Odisha: Kendrapada District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Kendrapada District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,930 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 12th July

New Positive Cases: 1930

In quarantine: 1117

Local contacts: 813

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 50

2. Balasore: 134

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 98

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 220

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 62

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 17

12. Jagatsinghpur: 75

13. Jajpur: 125

14. Jharsuguda: 16

15. Kalahandi: 7

16. Kandhamal: 27

17. Kendrapada: 123

18. Keonjhar: 48

19. Khurda: 431

20. Koraput: 14

21. Malkangiri: 28

22. Mayurbhanj: 98 23. Nawarangpur: 5 24. Nayagarh: 58 25. Nuapada: 2 26. Puri: 27 27. Rayagada: 38 28. Sambalpur: 25 29. Sonepur: 5 30. Sundargarh: 94 31. State Pool: 75 New recoveries: 2937 Cumulative tested: 14703651 Positive: 943675 Recovered: 915400 Active cases: 23492