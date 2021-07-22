Odisha: Kendrapada District Reports 112 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Kendrapada District Reports 112 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,948 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 21st July New Positive Cases: 1948 In Quarantine: 1120 Local Contacts: 828 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 85 2. Balasore: 98 3. Bargarh: 17 4. Bhadrak: 59 5. Balangir: 7 6. Boudh: 4 7. Cuttack: 279 8. Deogarh: 5 9. Dhenkanal: 34 10. Gajapati: 4 11. Ganjam: 6 12. Jagatsinghpur: 113 13. Jajpur: 115 14. Jharsuguda: 6 15. Kalahandi: 4 16. Kandhamal: 19 17. Kendrapada: 112 18. Keonjhar: 21 19. Khurda: 480 20. Koraput: 7 21. Malkangiri: 24 22. Mayurbhanj: 66 23. Nawarangpur: 9 24. Nayagarh: 88 25. Nuapada: 2 26. Puri: 83 27. Rayagada: 18 28. Sambalpur: 25 29. Sonepur: 12 30. Sundargarh: 47 31. State Pool: 99 New recoveries: 1943 Cumulative tested: 15357771 Positive: 961934 Recovered: 936950 Active cases: 19623