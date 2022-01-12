Odisha: JSW recruits 25 VLCs for the project works

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Amidst betel vines demolition and trees clearing drive underway at JSW proposed project site, in another significant step forward to woo villager’s company authority has appointed 25 Village Level Coordinators [VLC] apart from affected Nuagaon, Gadakujanga and Dhinkia Panchayat’s on Tuesday.

The appointed 25 VLCs included as 10 male and 15 female, all hailing from project-affected villages, have been deployed for socio-economic survey, land demarcation, trees feeling drive so also to assist civil administration officials and few have been assigned duty in Company office works.

Earlier JSW had notified the appointment of VLC in project site villages, as consequence about hundreds had applied for the job after due interview process adopted by the company selected 25 VLCs in the first phase, and issued offer letters.

One Ranjita Nayak a resident from Nuagaon village who got the VLC job in JSW, opined that after completing graduation she was searching job to eke out a living but remained unsuccessful, she extended her gratitude to the JSW authority recruiting her for the VLC post, moreover Ranjita appealed local youths to come forward supporting JSW project for an availing job opportunity in future, Ranjita informed.

Meanwhile, reports said that hundreds of labor from Nuagaon, Gadakujanga, Govindapur, and Balikuda areas have been deployed by JSW for ongoing project works, including the company has hired vehicles like tractors, JCB machines, trucks from the local vehicle owners engaging in project works.

On the other hand, JSW claimed that as many as 1000 unemployed youths would be recruited from proposed project site villages and will assure jobs according to their qualification and skill in JSW’s out-of-state projects.

Sources informed that many youths have expressed opinions that setting of JSW project in their locality, as result employment and commercial developments would be thrived, said Ranjan Jena a youth from Nuagaon who associated with JSW recently. [Ends]

