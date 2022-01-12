New Guidelines at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for Patient Care, to be implemented from Wednesday

Bhubaneswar : Due to sudden rise in COVID-19 situation, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has taken some necessary measures for smooth and safe patient care. In this regard all Departments/sections at AIIMS Bhubaneswar have been directed to follow COVID Appropriate behaviour and protocols to prevent the transmission of the infection. To reduce the load in OPDs and break the chain of transmission all departments are advised to strengthen the “AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya” App and Telemedicine (WhatsApp Call) services. All the Telemedicine Numbers used earlier are fully functional. So, the patients are encouraged to connect more and more through these services instead of coming OPD physically.

Similarly, it has been decided to curtail the new registrations phase-wise at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. To start with, the new registration of patients for the departments like General Medicine, Orthopedics, Dermatology, General Surgery, Pulmonary Medicine, ENT, Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Pediatrics, is limited to 100 per day, except the departments like Urology, Neurology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Cardiology which will continue as before till further order. This decision to come into force with effect from 12th January, 2022 (Wednesday).

The Emergency Services like Day-care, Radiotherapy, Dialysis, Trauma & Emergency, Emergency & Life Saving, Tele-medicine, “AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya” App, IPD Service, Vaccination service, Immunization service, Pulmonary (vaccination RMRC), Anaesthesiology (PAC & Pain Clinic) etc will continue as before.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar is fully equipped with all necessary medicines for COVID patients. Patients can use digital platform for healthcare service at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Since the last three days at AIIMS, the admission of COVID-19 positive cases has gradually increased. Hence, some measures are been taken for the smooth functioning of the hospital, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Prof. Dr. S N Mohanty. Medical Superintendent Dr. Mohanty has sought cooperation from all in this regard.

The patients admitted in Ward for OT should prioritize the new admission for OT. To follow the protocols of COVID pandemic, at the entry gate of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the security personnel will enquire about the Double Dose Vaccination Certificate. Also, it will be ensured that the patients coming to OPD will be allowed to enter the hospital premises with only one attendant (maybe two in case of emergency) and adhere to the COVID Appropriate behaviour and protocols.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar is also getting ready with COVID OT, Labour OT and other COVID areas functional. Similarly Systemic Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) Ward will be functional soon. It will help emergency serious patients during covid care. Further decisions of curtailing will be taken in due course depending on the need in future, informed Dr. Mohanty.

It may be noted here that during past two waves AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully managed both COVID and noncovid care efficiently. This time also it has taken all necessary steps and appeal the people of state to be vaccinated and follow appropriate COVID protocols to fight with the pandemic.