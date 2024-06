Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination begins today . The 2nd/Special OJEE-2024 examination will be conducted on June 24, 25 and 27, 2024.

The exam will be conducted in three shifts- first shift from 9 AM to 10 AM, second shift from 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM.