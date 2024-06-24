Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi said that the mines of Keonjhar have been looted; Mine robbers will go to jail

Keonjhar: Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has gone on a two-day visit to his district Keonjhar for the first time after taking oath today. This afternoon, he went on a road show on a three-and-a-half-kilometer road from Bhokebjiu temple to the stadium. Praising the residents of Keonjhar district, he said that Keonjhar is the land of revolutionaries.

This soil is spread out. He said that the mines of Keonjhar have been looted. Mine robbers will go to jail. They have come under my gaze, they cannot escape, he said. He said that Keonjhar will be the Keonjhar of gold. 25 thousand crore rupees for the development of Keonjhar.

Let’s all together make Keonjhar number one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a good eye on Odisha. Odisha will be given special priority in the development plan of East India. He said that Odisha’s position will be very high in developed India.