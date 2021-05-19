Odisha: Jharsuguda District reports 307 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda District reports 307 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 11099 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha reports a maximum 1,460 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (983) & Cuttack (867) .

Covid-19 Report For 18th May

New positive Cases: 11099

In quarantine: 6214

Local contacts: 4885

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 552

2. Balasore: 408

3. Bargarh: 339

4. Bhadrak: 431

5. Balangir: 288

6. Boudh: 213

7. Cuttack: 867

8. Deogarh: 107

9. Dhenkanal: 162

10. Gajapati: 82

11. Ganjam: 196

12. Jagatsinghpur: 302

13. Jajpur: 378

14. Jharsuguda: 307

15. Kalahandi: 299

16. Kandhamal: 88

17. Kendrapada: 156

18. Keonjhar: 165

19. Khurda: 1460

20. Koraput: 280

21. Malkangiri: 102

22. Mayurbhanj: 507

23. Nawarangpur: 351

24. Nayagarh: 277

25. Nuapada: 232

26. Puri: 356

27. Rayagada: 170

28. Sambalpur: 547

29. Sonepur: 252

30. Sundargarh: 983

31. State Pool: 242

New recoveries: 10242

Cumulative tested: 11058386

Positive: 644401

Recovered: 536595

Active cases: 105375