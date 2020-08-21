Odisha: Jajpur district reports 80 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, Total Tally at 2,459

Jajpur: Jajpur district reports 80 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours, Total Tally in the district reached at 2,459.
It Should be noted that Odisha reports 2698 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. 1675 from quarantine centres & 1023 are local contacts . Tally at 72,718. 8 districts report over 100-plus cases with. 475 cases today from Khordha district. Ganjam reports 162 cases today. Ten persons died of COVID19 in Odisha taking the State’s death-toll to 390. 4 from Ganjam district, 2 from Bhubaneswar, 1 each from Angul, Koraput, Nayagarh and Sonepur districts.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 29
2. Balasore: 102
3. Bargarh: 56
4. Bhadrak: 89
5. Balangir: 71
6. Boudh: 11
7. Cuttack: 207
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 27
10. Gajapati: 58
11. Ganjam: 162
12. Jagatsinghpur: 21
13. Jajpur: 80
14. Jharsuguda: 72
15. Kalahandi: 49
16. Kandhamal: 81
17. Kendrapada: 89
18. Keonjhar: 21
19. Khurda: 475
20. Koraput: 146
21. Malkangiri: 81
22. Mayurbhanj: 128
23. Nawarangpur: 91
24. Nayagarh: 94
25. Nuapada: 3
26. Puri: 87
27. Rayagada: 154
28. Sambalpur: 78
29. Sonepur: 31
30. Sundargarh: 103
New Recoveries: 1641
Cumulative Tested: 11, 72, 426
Positive: 72718
Recovered: 48576
Active Cases: 23699