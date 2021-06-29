Odisha: Jajpur district reports 162 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Jajpur: Jajpur district reports 162 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 2640 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Balasore district registered highest 397 new infections, followed by Khurda (365) and Cuttack (266).

Positivity Rate In Cuttack & Balasore dists above 10%

TPR In Puri 7.9%, Khurda 8.3% & Mayurbhanj 8.7%

In Active cases, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur & Balasore Dists still in Red Zone.

Covid-19 Report For 28th June

New Positive Cases: 2640

In quarantine: 1517

Local contacts: 1123

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 89

2. Balasore: 397

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 128

5. Balangir: 11

6. Boudh: 19

7. Cuttack: 266

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 17

12. Jagatsinghpur: 132

13. Jajpur: 162

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 20

16. Kandhamal: 15

17. Kendrapada: 55

18. Keonjhar: 70

19. Khurda: 365

20. Koraput: 61

21. Malkangiri: 64

22. Mayurbhanj: 155

23. Nawarangpur: 20

24. Nayagarh: 92

25. Nuapada: 8

26. Puri: 178

27. Rayagada: 49

28. Sambalpur: 23

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 28

31. State Pool: 73

New recoveries: 3385

Cumulative tested: 13684221

Positive: 906429

Recovered: 870787

Active cases: 31619