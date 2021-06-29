Odisha: Jagatsinghpur district reports 132 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur district reports 132 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 2640 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Balasore district registered highest 397 new infections, followed by Khurda (365) and Cuttack (266).
Positivity Rate In Cuttack & Balasore dists above 10%
TPR In Puri 7.9%, Khurda 8.3% & Mayurbhanj 8.7%
In Active cases, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur & Balasore Dists still in Red Zone.
Covid-19 Report For 28th June
New Positive Cases: 2640
In quarantine: 1517
Local contacts: 1123
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 89
2. Balasore: 397
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 128
5. Balangir: 11
6. Boudh: 19
7. Cuttack: 266
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 17
12. Jagatsinghpur: 132
13. Jajpur: 162
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 20
16. Kandhamal: 15
17. Kendrapada: 55
18. Keonjhar: 70
19. Khurda: 365
20. Koraput: 61
21. Malkangiri: 64
22. Mayurbhanj: 155
23. Nawarangpur: 20
24. Nayagarh: 92
25. Nuapada: 8
26. Puri: 178
27. Rayagada: 49
28. Sambalpur: 23
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 28
31. State Pool: 73
New recoveries: 3385
Cumulative tested: 13684221
Positive: 906429
Recovered: 870787
Active cases: 31619