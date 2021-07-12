Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,933 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 11th July

New Positive Cases: 1993

In quarantine: 1154

Local contacts: 839

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 58

2. Balasore: 181

3. Bargarh: 19

4. Bhadrak: 86

5. Balangir: 13

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 297

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 44

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 13

12. Jagatsinghpur: 89

13. Jajpur: 141

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kalahandi: 8

16. Kandhamal: 13

17. Kendrapada: 29

18. Keonjhar: 35

19. Khurda: 322

20. Koraput: 31

21. Malkangiri: 42

22. Mayurbhanj: 110

23. Nawarangpur: 15

24. Nayagarh: 78

25. Nuapada: 6

26. Puri: 144

27. Rayagada: 24

28. Sambalpur: 14

29. Sonepur: 17

30. Sundargarh: 75

31. State Pool: 59

New recoveries: 2824

Cumulative tested: 14641241

Positive: 941745

Recovered: 912463

Active cases: 24567