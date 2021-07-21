Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,927 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 20th July
New Positive Cases: 1927
In Quarantine: 1115
Local Contacts: 812
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 55
2. Balasore: 111
3. Bargarh: 27
4. Bhadrak: 19
5. Balangir: 11
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 248
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 75
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 10
12. Jagatsinghpur: 91
13. Jajpur: 123
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 73
18. Keonjhar: 32
19. Khurda: 498
20. Koraput: 8
21. Malkangiri: 18
22. Mayurbhanj: 90
23. Nawarangpur: 15
24. Nayagarh: 64
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 103
27. Rayagada: 22
28. Sambalpur: 33
29. Sonepur: 8
30. Sundargarh: 38
31. State Pool: 100
New recoveries: 2341
Cumulative tested: 15278399
Positive: 959986
Recovered: 935007
Active cases: 19685