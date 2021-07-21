Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,927 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 20th July

New Positive Cases: 1927

In Quarantine: 1115

Local Contacts: 812

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 55

2. Balasore: 111

3. Bargarh: 27

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 11

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 248

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 75

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 10

12. Jagatsinghpur: 91

13. Jajpur: 123

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 7

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 73

18. Keonjhar: 32

19. Khurda: 498

20. Koraput: 8

21. Malkangiri: 18

22. Mayurbhanj: 90 23. Nawarangpur: 15 24. Nayagarh: 64 25. Nuapada: 5 26. Puri: 103 27. Rayagada: 22 28. Sambalpur: 33 29. Sonepur: 8 30. Sundargarh: 38 31. State Pool: 100 New recoveries: 2341 Cumulative tested: 15278399 Positive: 959986 Recovered: 935007 Active cases: 19685