Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 53 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jagatsinghpur District Reports 53 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,107 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 11th August
New Positive Cases: 1107
In quarantine: 646
Local contacts: 461
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 24
2. Balasore: 66
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 36
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 130
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Dhenkanal: 12
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 53
12. Jajpur: 52
13. Jharsuguda: 9
14. Kalahandi: 7
15. Kandhamal: 7
16. Kendrapada: 42
17. Keonjhar: 18
18. Khurda: 397
19. Koraput: 1
20. Malkangiri: 10
21. Mayurbhanj: 40
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 29
24. Nuapada: 1
25. Puri: 28
26. Rayagada: 5
27. Sambalpur: 20
28. Sonepur: 4
29. Sundargarh: 17
30. State Pool: 82
New recoveries: 869
Cumulative tested: 16817290
Positive: 991182
Recovered: 973579
Active cases