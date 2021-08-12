Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 52 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jajpur District Reports 52 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,107 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 11th August New Positive Cases: 1107 In quarantine: 646 Local contacts: 461 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 24 2. Balasore: 66 3. Bargarh: 5 4. Bhadrak: 36 5. Balangir: 3 6. Cuttack: 130 7. Deogarh: 3 8. Dhenkanal: 12 9. Gajapati: 1 10. Ganjam: 4 11. Jagatsinghpur: 53 12. Jajpur: 52 13. Jharsuguda: 9 14. Kalahandi: 7 15. Kandhamal: 7 16. Kendrapada: 42 17. Keonjhar: 18 18. Khurda: 397 19. Koraput: 1 20. Malkangiri: 10 21. Mayurbhanj: 40 22. Nawarangpur: 1 23. Nayagarh: 29 24. Nuapada: 1 25. Puri: 28 26. Rayagada: 5 27. Sambalpur: 20 28. Sonepur: 4 29. Sundargarh: 17 30. State Pool: 82 New recoveries: 869 Cumulative tested: 16817290 Positive: 991182 Recovered: 973579 Active cases