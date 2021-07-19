Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 112 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jagatsinghpur District Reports 230 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,648 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
New Positive Cases: 1648
In Quarantine: 955
Local Contacts: 693
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 89
2. Balasore: 83
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 77
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 335
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 54
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 112
13. Jajpur: 113
14. Jharsuguda: 9
15. Kalahandi: 11
16. Kandhamal: 15
17. Kendrapada: 50
18. Keonjhar: 21
19. Khurda: 230
20. Koraput: 6
21. Malkangiri: 35
22. Mayurbhanj: 77
23. Nawarangpur: 12
24. Nayagarh: 73
25. Nuapada: 7
26. Puri: 67
27. Rayagada: 21
28. Sambalpur: 24
29. Sonepur: 10
30. Sundargarh: 33
31. State Pool: 44
New recoveries: 2492
Cumulative tested: 15135862
Positive: 955974
Recovered: 930418
Active cases: 20387