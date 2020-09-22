Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 104 new Covid19 cases Today; District’s tally surges to 4,218

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 104 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours.District’s tally surges to 4,218 .
It should be noted that Odisha reports 4189 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. State’s tally surges to 188311.
11 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 721.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 107
2. Balasore: 150
3. Bargarh: 128
4. Bhadrak: 34
5. Balangir: 114
6. Boudh: 77
7. Cuttack: 586
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 54
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 35
12. Jagatsinghpur: 104
13. Jajpur: 187
14. Jharsuguda: 84
15. Kalahandi: 105
16. Kandhamal: 74
17. Kendrapada: 126
18. Keonjhar: 33
19. Khurda: 712
20. Koraput: 63
21. Malkangiri: 72
22. Mayurbhanj: 174
23. Nawarangpur: 75
24. Nayagarh: 82
25. Nuapada: 58
26. Puri: 265
27. Rayagada: 29
28. Sambalpur: 113
29. Sonepur: 90
30. Sundargarh: 201
31. State Pool: 243
New Recovery: 3704
Cumulative Tested: 2860410
Positive: 188311
Recovered: 149379
Active Case: 38158