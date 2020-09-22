Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 104 new Covid19 cases Today; District’s tally surges to 4,218

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 104 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours.District’s tally surges to 4,218 .

It should be noted that Odisha reports 4189 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. State’s tally surges to 188311.

11 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 721.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 107

2. Balasore: 150

3. Bargarh: 128

4. Bhadrak: 34

5. Balangir: 114

6. Boudh: 77

7. Cuttack: 586

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 54

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 35

12. Jagatsinghpur: 104

13. Jajpur: 187

14. Jharsuguda: 84

15. Kalahandi: 105

16. Kandhamal: 74

17. Kendrapada: 126

18. Keonjhar: 33

19. Khurda: 712

20. Koraput: 63

21. Malkangiri: 72

22. Mayurbhanj: 174

23. Nawarangpur: 75

24. Nayagarh: 82

25. Nuapada: 58

26. Puri: 265

27. Rayagada: 29

28. Sambalpur: 113

29. Sonepur: 90

30. Sundargarh: 201

31. State Pool: 243

New Recovery: 3704

Cumulative Tested: 2860410

Positive: 188311

Recovered: 149379

Active Case: 38158

