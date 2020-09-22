Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 126 new Covid19 cases Today; District’s tally surges to 4,143

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 126 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours.District’s tally surges to 4,143.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 4189 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. State’s tally surges to 188311.
11 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 721.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 107
2. Balasore: 150
3. Bargarh: 128
4. Bhadrak: 34
5. Balangir: 114
6. Boudh: 77
7. Cuttack: 586
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 54
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 35
12. Jagatsinghpur: 104
13. Jajpur: 187
14. Jharsuguda: 84
15. Kalahandi: 105
16. Kandhamal: 74
17. Kendrapada: 126
18. Keonjhar: 33
19. Khurda: 712
20. Koraput: 63
21. Malkangiri: 72
22. Mayurbhanj: 174
23. Nawarangpur: 75
24. Nayagarh: 82
25. Nuapada: 58
26. Puri: 265
27. Rayagada: 29
28. Sambalpur: 113
29. Sonepur: 90
30. Sundargarh: 201
31. State Pool: 243
New Recovery: 3704
Cumulative Tested: 2860410
Positive: 188311
Recovered: 149379
Active Case: 38158