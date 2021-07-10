Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 101 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Jagatsinghpur District Reports 101 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,334 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 9th July

New Positive Cases: 2334

In quarantine: 1342

Local contacts: 992

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 64

2. Balasore: 164

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 121

5. Balangir: 6

6. Boudh: 13

7. Cuttack: 371

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 34

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 6

12. Jagatsinghpur: 101

13. Jajpur: 179

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 9

16. Kandhamal: 29

17. Kendrapada: 196

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 380

20. Koraput: 19

21. Malkangiri: 13

25. Nuapada: 3

26. Puri: 106

27. Rayagada: 38

28. Sambalpur: 21

29. Sonepur: 12

30. Sundargarh: 87

31. State Pool: 76

New recoveries: 3341

Cumulative tested: 14490021

Positive: 937470

Recovered: 906519

Active cases: 26364