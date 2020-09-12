Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 100 new COVID19 positive cases Today, Tally mounts to 2,888

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 100 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, Tally mounts to 2,888 .

It should be noted that Odisha reports 3777 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 146894 2191 from quarantine centres & 1586 are local contacts. Khordha records highest 815 fresh COVID19 cases followed by Cuttack (368 ) and Puri (237). Another 11 succumb to COVID19 in Odisha. Toll rises to 616.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 115

2. Balasore: 127

3. Bargarh: 139

4. Bhadrak: 67

5. Balangir: 51

6. Boudh: 26

7. Cuttack: 368

8. Deogarh: 14

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 13

11. Ganjam: 58

12. Jagatsinghpur: 100

13. Jajpur: 133

14. Jharsuguda: 70

15. Kalahandi: 70

16. Kandhamal: 49

17. Kendrapada: 148

18. Keonjhar: 78

19. Khurda: 815

20. Koraput: 98

21. Malkangiri: 26

22. Mayurbhanj: 58

23. Nawarangpur: 107

24. Nayagarh: 71

25. Nuapada: 73

26. Puri: 237

27. Rayagada: 75

28. Sambalpur: 112

29. Sonepur: 72

30. Sundargarh: 148

31. State Pool: 192

New Recovery: 4061

Cumulative Tested: 2374620

Positive: 146894

Recovered: 112062

Active Case: 34163

