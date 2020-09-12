Odisha: Jajpur District reports 148 new COVID19 positive cases Today, Tally mounts to 5,606

Jajpur: Jajpur District reports 148 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, Tally mounts to 5,606 .
It should be noted that Odisha reports 3777 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 146894 2191 from quarantine centres & 1586 are local contacts. Khordha records highest 815 fresh COVID19 cases followed by Cuttack (368 ) and Puri (237). Another 11 succumb to COVID19 in Odisha. Toll rises to 616.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 115
2. Balasore: 127
3. Bargarh: 139
4. Bhadrak: 67
5. Balangir: 51
6. Boudh: 26
7. Cuttack: 368
8. Deogarh: 14
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 13
11. Ganjam: 58
12. Jagatsinghpur: 100
13. Jajpur: 133
14. Jharsuguda: 70
15. Kalahandi: 70
16. Kandhamal: 49
17. Kendrapada: 148
18. Keonjhar: 78
19. Khurda: 815
20. Koraput: 98
21. Malkangiri: 26
22. Mayurbhanj: 58
23. Nawarangpur: 107
24. Nayagarh: 71
25. Nuapada: 73
26. Puri: 237
27. Rayagada: 75
28. Sambalpur: 112
29. Sonepur: 72
30. Sundargarh: 148
31. State Pool: 192
New Recovery: 4061
Cumulative Tested: 2374620
Positive: 146894
Recovered: 112062
Active Case: 34163