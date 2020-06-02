Odisha: Jagatsinghpur all set to implement unlock 1.0 norms preventing corona virus

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: With 86 cases of coronavirus, 30 discharged from hospital and carrying zero causality as on June 02, Jagatsinghpur district administration has implemented lock down 5.0 and unlock 1.0 norms with partially modification on Tuesday.

Briefing media persons effecting unlock 1.0 across district, Collector S K Mohapatra said in pursuance to state government instruction implementing lock down 5.0 weekend shutdown will observe in Jagatsinghpur till 30, June 2020 and certain modifications have made re opening of areas outside the containment zones across district.

Although we have done reasonably well in encompassing and controlling the pandemic spread in Jagatsinghpur due to successfully implementing successive lock downs, but massive migrant’s inflow to district at the end of May 2020 has increased Covid 19 patient’s growth in district, all affected and discharged patients were returnees from West Bengal, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai and out of states, surprisingly all corona virus sufferers have been detected from quarantine centers after their swabs test found positive, there is no fear of community spreading in district, informed Collector Mohapatra.

Implementing unlock 1.0 collector informed that coming 21 days is crucial for spreading Corona Virus so as state government imposed weekend shut down in 11 district where Covid 19 cases are picking up as Jagatsinghpur added in the district all Saturdays and Sundays till 30 June will follow the shutdown.

During the shutdown health related setups, establishments, medical staff, ambulance services have been excluded to perform duty normally, besides officials from civil and police administration, employees at work on emergency duty, telecom service, petrol pumps, essential services have left out from shut down restrictions, collector said.

All agricultural based activities, all dairy, fisheries and animal husbandry actions will resume, industrial, factory and construction works will continue, private vehicles and taxis are allowed for movement facilitating passengers coming by air, rail and road during week end shut down.

So also collector appealed general public to abide social distancing, mask use preventing corona virus, people coming categories of above 65 years of age, persons with co morbidities, pregnant women, And children below 10 years old should stay home during shut down, collector added. [Ends]

