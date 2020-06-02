Jammu and Kashmir reports 117 new positive cases, 953 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 117 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 40 from Jammu division and 77 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2718. Also, 02 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 07 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 04 from Jammu Division and 03 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 2718 positive cases, 1732 are Active Positive, 953 have recovered and 33 have died; 04 in Jammu division and 29 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 183067 test results available, 180349 samples have been tested as negative till June 2, 2020.

Additionally, till date 185119 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 43635 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 43 in Hospital Quarantine, 1732 in hospital isolation and 50220 under home surveillance. Besides, 89456 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 151 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 16 Active Positive, 134 recovered, 01 death; Srinagar has 305 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 157 Active Positive, 141 recovered, 07 deaths; Anantnag district has 349 positive cases, with 218 Active Positive, 126 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 245 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 136 Active Positive, 103 recovered, 06 deaths; Shopian has 181 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 70 Active Positive, 108 recovered and 03 deaths; Kupwara has 289 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 212 Active Positive, 76 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death; Budgam has 119 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today), with 56 Active Positive and 61 recovered cases and 02 deaths; Ganderbal has 34 positive cases with 10 Active cases and 24 recoveries; Kulgam has 311 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today), with 275 Active Positive and 32 recoveries and 04 deaths and Pulwama reported 92 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 79 active positive and 13 recovered.

Similarly, Jammu has 157 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 114 active positive cases and 41 recoveries and 02 deaths; Udhampur has 69 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 42 active positive cases, 26 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 45 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 32 Active Positive and 13 recoveries; Rajouri has 36 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 31 active positive cases and 05 recovered; Kathua has 80 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 53 Active positive and 27 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today); Kishtwar has 12 positive cases with 09 active positive cases and 03 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today); Ramban has 153 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 137 active positive and 16 recoveries; Reasi has 14 positive cases with 11 active positive and 03 recovered, Poonch has 49 active positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) while Doda has 27 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 25 active positive case and 01 recovered and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 2718 positive cases in the UT of J&K 1222 have been reported as travelers.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

